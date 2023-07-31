Zamfara pilgrim who returned $80,000 in Saudi gets 250k gift

A pilgrim from Zamfara State who participated in the 2023 hajj exercise, Hajiya Aisha Nahuche has been rewarded with N250,000 for returning $80,000 in the…

A pilgrim from Zamfara State who participated in the 2023 hajj exercise, Hajiya Aisha Nahuche has been rewarded with N250,000 for returning $80,000 in the holy land.

The pilgrim was also decorated as an ‘Ambassador of Honesty’ by the T.Y. Buratai Humanity Care Foundation.

Speaking while handing over the cash gift and certificate, the chairman of the foundation, Ibrahim Danfulani described Hajiya Aisha as a shining example which should be emulated.

He reminded Nigerians on the importance of doing the right thing at all times saying, “after finding the money, Hajiya Aisha did not hesitate to return the money to the Zamfara State Pilgrims Board, from where the money was returned to the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia.”

He maintained that the foundation will continue to strive to make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities who truly embody the spirit of humanity.

He then called on Nigerians to inculcate honesty and integrity in their daily lives, and make choices that positively impact on the people around them.

