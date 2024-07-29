Zamfara lawmaker, ex-LG chair, district head nabbed over kidnapping

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Aminu Ibrahim, who represents Kaura Namoda State Constituency, is in police custody over alleged banditry and kidnapping.…

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker in an exclusive interview with our correspondent.

He revealed also that the District Head of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Jafaru Abdullahi Kumburki and a former chairman of the LGA, Nasiru Muhammad, are in police custody over similar allegations.

The police commissioner said three district heads of Danjibga, Bukkuyum and Unguwar Gyauro in Tsafe and Bukkuyum LGAs, whose names have not been made public, are being investigated over the same issues.

He said preliminary investigation by the police indicated that the district head of Kaura Namoda allegedly connived with two suspected bandits’ collaborators, Alhaji Bala and Hali Sidi, and kidnapped nine people in Gidan Sambo village in Kaura Namoda LGA.

The police commissioner said the trio allegedly collected N800,000 ransom before they freed their captives.

The police boss further said that Ibrahim, the serving lawmaker in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, was arrested over allegation of involvement in the kidnap of 80-year-old Alhaji Ibrahim Sarkin Fada of Kasuwar Daji village.

Dalijan said the former chairman of Kaura Namoda LGA, who is also under detention, allegedly connived with Hali Sidi and the said Alhaji Bala and kidnapped one Alhaji Ango of Kumurya village.

The police commissioner said: “The district heads of Danjibga, Unguwar Gyauro and Bukkuyum will face an investigative panel set up by the state government over their involvement in banditry activities.

“Prior to the formation of the panel, the police had conducted an investigation on the matter and submitted their report to the state governor (Dauda Lawal) for further action.

“Police authorities will continue to identify, arrest and subsequently prosecute anybody found participating in banditry and other related crimes.

“Investigation is still ongoing and I can assure you that whoever is found directly or indirectly involved in this case will be invited for questioning,” he said.

Our correspondent, who got a hint of the arrests and interrogation of the officials by the police from concerned people in Kaura Namoda and environs, has visited the communities where the incidents happened.

Those who spoke expressed shock over the discovery but expressed hope that once there is commitment on the side of the highest authorities, banditry will come to an end and normal life will return in their areas.

Arrested lawmaker is our colleague – Majority leader

Speaking on the development, the Majority Leader of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Bello Mazawaje (Peoples Democratic Part-Tsafe), who confirmed the arrest of Ibrahim, said the lawmaker is being accused of involvement in banditry in his constituency.

“I can confirm to you that Hon. Ibrahim, a serving member of this honourable house, is being investigated by the police on allegations related to banditry. The matter is with the police and the investigation is ongoing. So, this is the only thing I can say about the issue,” he said.

Gov Dare sets up panel of enquiry

Daily Trust reports that Governor Lawal has set up a panel of enquiry to unravel the complicity of government officials and community leaders in the matter.

When contacted, the chairman of the investigative panel, Alhaji Ahmad Garba Yandi, said they were mandated by the governor to further investigate the district heads of Unguwar Gyauro, Danjibga and Bukkuyum over their alleged involvement in banditry.

Yandi, who doubles as commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said already, the district head of Danjibga, had testified before the panel, while his Bukkuyum and Unguwar Gyauro counterparts would soon appear before it.

“The panel is expected to unearth the truth or otherwise of the allegations levelled against the three district heads. We have only two weeks to finish the work and submit our report to the governor for further action,” he said.

The commissioner said any person found guilty would face the wrath of the law.

The state government had recently reaffirmed its stance not to reconcile with bandits, saying no external or internal pressure would compel it to reverse its decision.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Mobilisation, Alhaji Faruk Ahmad, who disclosed this in Gusau, said the state government was gradually winning the war against banditry.

“We thank God; the prayers of the people of Zamfara State have been answered. The measures the present administration is putting in place to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state are yielding positive results.

“I want to reaffirm the stand of the present administration that we will not reconcile with any bandit leader. Rather, we will continue fighting them.

“Those who are willing to surrender should do so; we will fight those that are not willing to surrender,” he said.

‘We suspect our lawmaker’

During a visit to Kasuwar Daji village, the family of the abducted 80-year-old Sarkin Fada said they suspected the lawmaker of complicity in the kidnapping of the octogenarian.

Anas Ibrahim S. Fada, who spoke to our correspondent, said: “After Alhaji was kidnapped, Hon. Ibrahim approached the family and collected over N20 million on the pretext of getting the old man freed. And despite his age, Sarkin Fada spent six months in captivity before he was released after the family paid the money through the lawmaker.”

Daily Trust also gathered that a total of N60 million was collected from the family of Alhaji Kumurya as ransom before he was freed.

The money was said to have been paid in two instalments – the bandits collected N30 million at the first instance but refused to release him until an additional N30 million was paid.

Kaura Namoda LGA has been in the spotlight over kidnappings in recent times. The latest incident was the killing of four persons and the abduction of over 100 others by bandits.

Zamfara State witnessed many cases of banditry for years in which hundreds of people have been killed and many others abducted. Those abducted only secured their freedom after their families paid ransom to kidnappers.

Many communities have been sacked, and those with human habitation are forced to pay levies to have peace or access their farms.

Community leaders have also been accused at various times of complicity in the heinous acts.

In 2022, the Emir of Yandoton Daji, Aliyu Marafa, was suspended after he turbaned a wanted terrorist, Ado Aleru, the Sarkin Fulani (the leader of the Fulani) of the emirate. But he has been reinstated.