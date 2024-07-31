Zamfara govt awards N2.7bn in contracts

The Zamfara State government has awarded contracts worth N2,791,569,918.25 for the construction of schools and other infrastructure across the 14 local government areas of the…

The Zamfara State government has awarded contracts worth N2,791,569,918.25 for the construction of schools and other infrastructure across the 14 local government areas of the state.

At the presentation ceremony for the contract awards, Dr. Nasir Garba Anka, Chairman of the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), announced that these contracts cover the 2023 UBEC/SUBEB Matching Grant intervention for the 1st to 4th Quarters.

Dr. Anka detailed that the contracts include the construction of one new Safe School, 14 blocks of VIP toilets, six playrooms for Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), four blocks of two classrooms each with offices and stores, 13 blocks of three classrooms each with offices and stores, and eight perimetre wall fences.

Additionally, the state government has scheduled the renovation of 13 blocks of three classrooms each with offices and existing verandas, 14 blocks of two classrooms each with offices and existing verandas, 11 blocks of two classrooms each with offices, including the addition of perimeter wall fences, three four-pit VIP toilets, and the renovation of a block with four classrooms, offices, and stores.

The contract also includes the purchase of 4,612 two-seater student desks, 242 teacher tables, 362 teacher chairs, six sets of ECCDE furniture, and six sets of office furniture.

“With these projects and investments, I am confident that we will continue to enhance the quality of education and facilities in Zamfara State. The ongoing support and dedication of Governor Dauda Lawal are invaluable to SUBEB as we work toward these goals,” Dr. Anka said.

Dr. Anka added that the state has been allocated N3,554,642,584.46 in matching grants from UBEC for the 1st to 4th quarters. This amount will be matched equally by the state government, bringing the total Matching Grant for 2024 to N7,109,285,168.92.

Dr. Anka emphasised that these funds will be crucial for advancing educational standards across Zamfara State. He also highlighted the state’s achievement in the recent National Examination Council (NECO) Gifted Examination, where Zamfara State ranked 2nd nationwide and 1st in Northern Nigeria.