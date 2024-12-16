Zamfara explosions: A new terrorists’ strategy requiring gov’t attention

It appears bandits in Zamfara State have developed a new operations strategy of planting explosive devices along busy roads, thereby killing scores, Daily Trust can report.

Within a week, three devices, suspected to be bombs, exploded at different locations along Dansadau road, killing and injuring a number of people.

The first explosive was planted inside a culvert in Mai-Gungume village along Dansadau road, it exploded on Sunday, December 1, 2024, after a commercial driver of an 18-seater bus who was on his way to Dansadau from Maru town drove on the device. It shattered the vehicle into pieces and instantly killed the only driver inside.

SPONSOR AD

Three days later (Wednesday, December 4, 2024), the second bomb, which was planted under a makeshift bridge in Yar Tasha village, exploded around 8am after another commercial driver of a Volkswagen Golf car conveying passengers to Dansadau town drove on it.

According to the State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, only one person died, while three others sustained various degrees of injuries in the second explosion.

On Friday, December 6, 2024, the third explosive device exploded along Gusau-Dansadau road, killing scores of traders and injuring several others. The traders were on their way to Dansadau market when the incident happened.

Police finger Lakurawa terrorists

According to CP Dalijan, who confirmed the explosions, the devices were bombs planted at different locations by the remnants of Lakurawa terrorist group.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that it was the remnant of Lakurawa terrorists being pressed by the soldiers to leave Nigeria that were planting the explosives.

“The terrorists are trying to find their way into the famous Birnin-Gwari forest en route to Zamfara State. They are planting these explosive devices to divert the attention of the security because they are facing serious pressure from the Nigerian security.

“Security operatives comprising mobile policemen and soldiers attached to Operation Fansar Yamma are trailing the terrorists and by the grace of God, we will get them and deal with them decisively.

“All we need from the public is useful information about the movement of the terrorists.”

Residents differ with police

However, some residents of Dansadau, who spoke to Daily Trust, accused the renowned bandit leader, Dogo Gide, of being responsible for the explosions.

According to Aminu Ibrahim, Dogo Gide was desperate to enter into a peace agreement with the people of Dansadau town, saying the man had tried it several times, but the residents turned down his request.

“The bandits’ leader has been terrorising this area because of the recent attacks on his men. The man has lost his men including his ill-famed lieutenant, Sani Black in an encounter with soldiers about two months ago.

“Also, five of his foot soldiers were killed while another lieutenant, Rambo, was injured in an encounter with soldiers. We believe this is why the man is planting the devices as revenge.

“The bandits’ leader has entered into a peace agreement with several communities between Dangulbi and Magami villages and all he wants is to enter into the same agreement with the people of Dansadau.

“Dogo Gide is not happy with the people of Dansadau because of the support they are giving to security personnel in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state,” he concluded.

Another resident, who doesn’t want to be named, also corroborated Ibrahim’s submission, saying, “We have never seen Lakurawa in this area; our major threat is Dogo Gide. The man sacked several villages around Dansadau town and vowed to sack more if the residents failed to cooperate with him.

“He had collected huge sums of money as levy from many villages in this local government under the guise of reconciliation and villages or towns that refused his request, like Dansadau, are always being attacked.

“The villages that sealed deals with Dogo Gide are now living in relative peace and were allowed to cultivate their farmlands this year.”

Explosions instill fear in travellers

A resident of Yar Tasha village, who doesn’t want to be named, said the new operation strategy adopted by the bandits had instilled serious fear among many travellers, adding, “following the unfortunate incidents, many passengers are skeptical travelling by road.

“People have deserted Dansadau road in recent days for fear of falling victim to circumstances. Unlike before the incidents, residents have stopped frequenting this particular road. Last Friday when I visited Dansadau market, it was disheartening because the number of people that attended the market had reduced.

“Many traders from the neighbouring towns and villages conveyed their goods to the market on motorbikes, navigating through the local routes, while other traders that usually come from other local governments did not come to the market for fear of explosive devices.

Alhaji Sani Muhammad, a grain dealer and regular patron of Dansadau market told Daily Trust on phone, “Last Friday, I did not go to Dansadau market because of the unfortunate incident. I was about to start my journey to the market when suddenly the news of the explosion broke.

“So, I did not go to the market on that very Friday. Maybe this week I will go if nothing happens again. Travellers have no certainty as to the safety of the road since the unfortunate explosions.

“Nobody knows where these bandits will go and plant another bomb; hence, one has to be cautious about one’s movements.”

Also, Muhammad Habib, a commercial driver explained that he had stopped plying Dansadau road at least for now, lamenting that “the driver that was killed by the second bomb was with him a few minutes to the unfortunate incident.

“He left me at the motor park and headed to Dansadau only to hear that he was killed by an explosive device along the road.

“There are fears and apprehension among commercial drivers plying Dansadau road because, with this new trend of terror, nobody is safe. Unless the government takes drastic measures, if things continue like that, I am afraid many commercial drivers will quit the job to save their lives.”

When contacted, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner reassured the commitment of the security operatives in protecting the lives of the Nigerian citizens.

He said, “Operatives of Fansar Yamma are on top of the situation and by the grace of God, we will overcome all these security challenges affecting the state.”