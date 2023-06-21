Zamfara: Court reinstates Matawalle’s impeached deputy

A Federal High Court in Abuja has reinstated Mahadi Aliyu Gusau as the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State. Gusau and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

A Federal High Court in Abuja has reinstated Mahadi Aliyu Gusau as the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State.

Gusau and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed the action over the moves that eventually led to his impeachment in February 2022 by the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

In the judgement on Wednesday, Justice Inyang held that the indictment by the judicial panel constituted by former Governor Bello Matawalle and his impeachment were done in disregard to the matter before the court, which amounted to self-help and taking the law into their hands.

“An order is hereby made restoring the status quo of the Plaintiff/Applicant (Mahadi Aliyy Mohammed) wholly to the position of Deputy Governor of Zamfara State as at the 8th day of July, 2021 when this suit was commenced,” he said.

“An order is hereby made setting aside all the steps taken, proceeding/proceedings conducted and acts or things done by the defendants in furtherance of the purported impeachment proceedings or impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, during the pendency of this suit before this court.”

