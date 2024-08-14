Zamfara-based Centre makes impact awards finalists

The Centre for Renewable Energy and Action on Climate Change (CREACCNG) in Zamfara, North West Nigeria, has been selected as a finalist for the 2024…

Chosen from over 1,700 applicants across nearly 90 countries, CREACCNG was recognized for its transformative work in advancing renewable energy, climate action, and sustainable development in "underserved communities".

Chosen from over 1,700 applicants across nearly 90 countries, CREACCNG was recognized for its transformative work in advancing renewable energy, climate action, and sustainable development in “underserved communities”.

According to the centre’s executive director, Mr. Usman Muhammad, “Beyond these direct benefits, the project has also empowered the local community by providing training on the operation and maintenance of the new systems.”

As one of the 35 global finalists for the 2024 .ORG Impact Awards, CREACCNG is eligible for a donation ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, with the final awards to be announced on October 8, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

All finalists, including CREACCNG, will receive an initial $2,500 donation and compete in categories such as Environmental Stewardship, where CREACCNG has been recognized.