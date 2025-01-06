Zamfara APC chieftain, lawmaker join FG delegations to Morocco on critical business

The Federal Lawmaker Representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency His Excellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji is among the top Federal Government Delegations led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters and Others Alhaji Ibrahim Masari Mets with the Moroconnian Foreign Minister to discuss serious government bussiness between the two sister countries.

Parts of the Four Days working visit to the country, the Delegations are expected to engage into restrengthening the long term working relationship between the two countries and to enter into the bilateral agreements on Security, Digital Commerce and Infrastructural Development in Nigeria.

The Delegations possessing the Executive Governor of Yobe State His Excellency Mai Mala Buni and Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco His Excellency Alhaji Aminu Nabegu are expected to round up the working visit within the stipulated days. And return back to the country with a special package to Nigeria and Nigerians.