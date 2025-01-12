Zamfara air strike: No evidence of civilian casualties – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed reports that 16 civilians were killed during an airstrike targeting insurgents in Tungar Kara, Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

On Sunday, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, quoted intelligence sources as saying that the victims include members of the Zamfara Community Protection Guard (ZCPG), vigilantes, and residents of the community.

The vigilantes were said to have been mistaken for bandits, shortly after they had fled the scene.

“So far, 16 dead bodies have been retrieved, but the total number of casualties is not yet clear,” the report noted.

But speaking to TheCable, NAF’s director of public relations and information, Olusola Akinboyewa, denied the allegations.

He said: “The air force employs every possible measure to prevent, minimise and mitigate harm to civilians in the conduct of operations.

“The reports might be emanating from terrorists and their sympathisers as a way of discrediting the military with propaganda, seeing they are now increasingly on the receiving end”.

Akinboyewa said there was no credible report of civilian casualties and that the airstrikes were based on reliable intelligence.

He said: “Nevertheless, please remain assured that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operations against bandits, terrorists and other similar threats are conducted based on credible, reliable intel drawn form multiple verifiable sources and subject to further confirmatory analysis.

“The air component of Operation Fansan Yamma carried out the airstrikes in question to repel ongoing bandit attacks on villages in the area.

“As of date, we have not received any credible reports of civilian casualties being involved in this instance. As events unfold, members of the public would be kept informed as might become necessary.”