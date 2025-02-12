ZAMBIA: Ex-president’s daughter arrested for ‘money laundering’

Zambian authorities arrested and charged the daughter of former president Edgar Lungu on Tuesday on money laundering charges.
Tasila Lungu, a lawmaker for the capital Lusaka’s Chawama constituency, was taken into custody after returning from a trip to the United States, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) said.
She is accused of “possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime and money laundering acts,” DEC spokesman Allan Tamba told reporters.
The DEC said the 41-year-old owned a farm valued at 8.8 million kwacha ($316,000) in eastern Zambia from January 2015 to December 2022, where she did farming and game ranching.
Her father served as the leader of the copper-rich southern African nation between 2015 and 2021.
