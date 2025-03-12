Zakat & Sadaqat Foundation disburses N2.3bn in 25 Years

The Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (Z&SF), a charity organisation in Nigeria, has marked its 25th anniversary, revealing that it has disbursed over N2.3 billion to at least 28,090 direct beneficiaries.

At a media briefing in Lagos, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Professor Tajudeen Yusuf, said the foundation’s 25 years of existence had been that of service, sacrifice and commitment to the socio-economic development of the society, through its life-changing programmes and projects across 27 states of Nigeria.

He said the organisation has provided crucial support through 15 major socio-economic services, including poverty alleviation, educational assistance, healthcare initiatives, microfinance and economic empowerment, orphan and widow support, water and sanitation projects, food security, and emergency relief.

Professor Yusuf the foundation’s vision is to institutionalise charity in a way that bridges the gap between the rich and the poor.

Executive Director and CEO, Prince Sulaimon Olagunju, described the anniversary as more than a celebration of longevity, but rather a testament to the organisation’s commitment to alleviating poverty and empowering communities.

“For the past 25 years, we have been at the forefront of humanitarian service, demonstrating the transformative power of zakat and sadaqat in fostering social and economic equity.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the dedication of our team, we have implemented sustainable programmes that uplift individuals and families from poverty, restoring dignity and offering them the chance to build better futures,” he said.