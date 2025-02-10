Zakat fund mismanaged in Nigeria – Imam Adeyemi

The National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS), Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, said zakat distribution in Nigeria is ineffective due to improper allocation to beneficiaries.

Speaking in Abuja during the 4th National Zakat Day and the 14th Public Zakat Disbursement of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society Zakat & Endowment Foundation, Adeyemi emphasised the need for a more structured approach to zakat disbursement.

As part of the event, N15 million was distributed in cash, education scholarships, and empowerment materials to 90 beneficiaries in the Paduma community, Abuja.

The initiative aims to alleviate poverty among Muslims and enhance economic stability. Adeyemi encouraged beneficiaries to invest wisely, so they could, in turn, contribute zakat in the future.

“There is no poverty in Islam. The problem is that many people do not give zakat properly as prescribed by Allah. That is why we organised this lecture to educate our Muslim brothers on the correct way to give zakat and the importance of endowment in Islam,” he said.

Adeyemi further explained that a recipient of zakat should not repeatedly receive assistance unless affected by unforeseen circumstances like natural disasters.

He criticised the practice of distributing inadequate amounts that do not enable recipients to invest and generate wealth, stressing that proper zakat distribution follows clear guidelines from the Qur’an.

Delivering a keynote address, Dr Abdullahi Saliu Ishola, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Islamic Law at Kwara State University, described zakat as a tool for poverty alleviation and social support, warning against improper zakat distribution.