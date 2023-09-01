Zakat: Abuja National Mosque foundation donates cash, materials to needy

The Abuja National Mosque Da’awah and Welfare Foundation (ANMDWF) has given out cash, scholarships and other empowerment items to beneficiaries in the 36 of the…

The Abuja National Mosque Da’awah and Welfare Foundation (ANMDWF) has given out cash, scholarships and other empowerment items to beneficiaries in the 36 of the federation and FCT.

The chairman, ANMDWF, Dr Muhammad Kabir Adam, led other officials of the foundation in the distribution held at the conference hall of the Abuja National Mosque in Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that the foundation held a maiden food distribution in 2022 and also distributed cash and food items to the needy during this year’s Ramadan in April.

“The foundation was established in 2022 by the Murshid of the Abuja National Mosque, Prof. Shehu Said Galadanchi, to carry out da’wah and welfare activities and the zakat distribution is part of its mandates,” Adam said.

Delivering the keynote and lecture at the event, the pioneer Head of Department, Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Abuja, Prof. AbdulAzeez Balogun Shittu, said the institution of zakat is ordained by Allah and that the benefits are for the giver, receiver and the society.

He said while the givers would have their wealth purified, grew and other rewards here and hereafter; the receivers would be self-sufficient, help others too and the society would benefit from a reduction in poverty, crime and other societal maladies.

Also, the chairman of the occasion, Prof Ibrahim Ahmad Makari, urged recipients to make the best use of what they received and strive legitimately to be wealthy to pay zakat too.

