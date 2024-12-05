Yultide: NCAA brings in 10 new aircraft, to ease operations

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, said about 10 more aircraft have been approved to come into the country to increase the capacity of fleets for air operations in the country

NCAA disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Wednesday during an enlightenment campaign road show and sensitisation workshop organised by Consumer Protection Department of NCAA, with the theme, “Repositioning the Nigeria Aviation Industry for Operational Efficiency Service Excellence and Economic Viability, A Renewed and Inclusive Regulatory Dialogue.”

Speaking at the road show, Michael Achimugu, the Director Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, NCAA, said the organisation is keen is in ensuring that air operations are not disruption during the 2024 festive season and onward.

SPONSOR AD

He said: “There will not be disruptions this festive season, because of the Hon. minister’s signing of the Cape Town Convention Practice Direction

“Recently, there are 10 new aircraft in Nigeria, spread across airlines, Ibom Air, Air Peace, United Nigeria. This has ramped up the fleets in Nigeria, because we have always had capacity problems. But now, we have more planes. The disruptions are going to reduce.

“Our duty in the air Consumer Protection Department of the NCAA is to protect both the passenger and the airlines as businesses. They are all our stakeholders. We cannot blame passengers for what they do not know. So, we are creating mass awareness. It will continue throughout next year. A lot of people do not know that if they have problems in air travel that the NCAA is the place to report.

“The airlines own a responsibility to the passengers to after 30 minutes provide information, after two hours provide refreshment. Where the passengers’ flight has been cancelled beyond the hours of 10pm and 4am, there they are entitled to accommodation.”