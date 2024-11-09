Yuletide: Taking proactive measures to curb road accidents

The Yuletide season in Nigeria is a period of joy, celebration, and family reunions. For many Nigerians, it’s a time of reconnecting with loved ones, traveling to hometowns, and attending various social gatherings. Yet, this festive period is often overshadowed by the alarming increase in road accidents across the country. Statistics show that road accidents surge during this time, leading to a tragic loss of lives and severe injuries, thus transforming what should be a season of happiness into one of sorrow for many families. To tackle this recurring problem, a multi-faceted approach focusing on proactive and preventive measures is needed. This approach should include stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, better road infrastructure, heightened public awareness, and robust emergency response systems.

One of the most important steps in addressing this issue is enforcing speed limits and other traffic regulations. During the Yuletide, Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) plays a key role in ensuring the safety of the roads. However, to have a meaningful impact, the FRSC must adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward reckless driving, over-speeding, and overloading, which are common during the holiday season as people rush to reach their destinations. To enhance the effectiveness of this policy, authorities should consider setting up additional checkpoints at strategic locations, particularly on highways that experience high traffic.

By increasing their visibility and presence on the roads, FRSC officers can deter unsafe driving behaviors, holding drivers accountable and instilling a sense of caution and responsibility. Additionally, penalties for traffic violations should be more stringent during this period to deter risky behavior. When drivers face stricter consequences for violating traffic laws, they are more likely to adhere to safe practices, which would contribute to a culture of safer driving.

Road infrastructure also plays a significant role in road safety, yet many of Nigeria’s roads are in deplorable conditions. Potholes, poorly marked lanes, and inadequate lighting are common hazards that increase the likelihood of accidents, especially at night when visibility is compromised. Ahead of the holiday season, it is critical for federal and state governments to prioritize the maintenance and repair of key highways that connect major cities and towns.

Roads that are well-maintained, with clear markings and adequate lighting, are much safer for motorists, as they make it easier for drivers to navigate and anticipate road conditions. Repairing and improving these roads would reduce the risks associated with holiday travel, creating a safer experience for drivers and passengers alike. A comprehensive strategy that involves regular inspections and prompt repairs can significantly lower the incidence of accidents.

Public awareness is another critical component in tackling the high rate of road accidents during the Yuletide. Many drivers are unaware of the heightened risks associated with holiday travel, such as fatigue, the increased likelihood of drunk driving, and the need for thorough vehicle checks. The FRSC, in collaboration with media organisations, religious institutions, and community leaders, should lead nationwide awareness campaigns to educate the public on the importance of safe driving during the festive season. These campaigns should emphasise the dangers of impaired driving, the importance of vehicle maintenance, and the need for defensive driving. By reaching out through various platforms—television, radio, social media, and even places of worship—the FRSC can reinforce the message that road safety is a shared responsibility. When individuals understand the impact of their actions and recognize their duty to protect not only themselves but others on the road, they are more likely to adopt safer driving habits.

In addition to prevention, having an effective emergency response system in place is essential for reducing fatalities when accidents do occur. The golden hour—the first hour after a traumatic injury—often determines the survival rate of accident victims. Thus, setting up emergency response units with well-equipped ambulances along busy routes could be a life-saving measure. These units should be strategically located at intervals on major highways, with personnel trained in basic trauma care ready to respond swiftly. Collaborations between state governments, private healthcare providers, and non-profit organizations could facilitate the establishment of temporary emergency points during the Yuletide season. These mobile units would enable first responders to reach accident scenes quickly, providing immediate care that could make the difference between life and death.

In conclusion, preventing accidents during the Yuletide season requires a comprehensive, proactive approach involving multiple stakeholders. Government agencies, civil society organisations, and private entities must all work together to ensure the safety of travelers during this high-risk period. By enforcing traffic regulations more rigorously, improving road infrastructure, increasing public awareness, and preparing for emergencies, Nigeria can greatly reduce the number of accidents and associated fatalities.

The spirit of the Yuletide season should be one of joy and togetherness, not marred by preventable tragedies. With these proactive measures in place, Nigerians can look forward to celebrating the holidays safely, bringing peace of mind to families across the nation.

Alkali Usman, a Public Affairs Analyst, wrote from Mpape, Abuja