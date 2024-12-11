Yuletide: Reduce fuel price to N300/litre, Bode George tells Tinubu

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reduce thr price of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol to N300 per litre between December and January.

He said this would enable Nigerians to have a joyous and merry Christmas.

Daily Trust reports that a litre of fuel is presently sold at about N1,100 and N1,200 per litre across the country following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Tinubu had on assumption of office in 2023 declared an end to subsidy which triggered a hike in PMS price first from N198 to N560 and has continued to go up selling at the present rate.

The increase in PMS has triggered inflation currently at 33.88 with prices of goods and services increasing.

Speaking to newsmen, George urged Tinubu to reduce fuel price from now till January to reduce what he called the “anger and hunger” in the country.

He stated that the President can come up with the cost implication of the reduction and seek donation from well-meaning and philanthropic Nigerians.

“Doing this, you would be sending a message of happiness to every home during this Christmas and New Year. This is a challenge I have thrown to him and I know he can do it,” the PDP leader said.

He said the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, can also contribute to the cost of reducing fuel price to N300, adding, “If the First Lady could donate N1bn to a university, she can donate as her contribution to fuel price reduction.”

He reiterated that the reduction in fuel price would reduce the cost of food items and Nigerians would celebrate Christmas in a joyous mood and would be full of prayers for the President during the Yuletide period.