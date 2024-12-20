Yuletide: Police release safety tips for Abuja residents

The FCT Police Command Thursday released some safety tips that FCT residents should adhere to ensure the safety of themselves and their properties.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent, listed the tips as follow:

– Light Up Your Surroundings: Ensure your homes and surroundings are adequately lit. Well-lit environments deter criminal activities and improve visibility.

SPONSOR AD

– Maintain Clear Visibility: Remove visual obstructions such as overgrown grasses, bushes, or debris that may provide hiding spots for criminals.

– Stay Vigilant: Be alert and report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar persons loitering within your Area of Responsibility (AOR). Prompt reporting can prevent potential security threats.

– Engage Neighbours: If you plan to travel, inform your neighbours and ask them to keep an eye on your property. A watchful community can deter criminal activities and enhance security.

-Lock Up: Ensure all doors, windows, and gates are securely locked before leaving your home. Consider using additional security measures like alarms or surveillance cameras.

– Avoid Sharing Travel Plans: Be discreet about your travel plans on social media or with acquaintances to avoid alerting potential thieves.