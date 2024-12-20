✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

Yuletide: Police release safety tips for Abuja residents

    By Hussein Yahaya

The FCT Police Command Thursday released some safety tips that FCT residents should adhere to ensure the safety of themselves and their properties.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent, listed the tips as follow: 

– Light Up Your Surroundings: Ensure your homes and surroundings are adequately lit. Well-lit environments deter criminal activities and improve visibility.

– Maintain Clear Visibility: Remove visual obstructions such as overgrown grasses, bushes, or debris that may provide hiding spots for criminals.

– Stay Vigilant: Be alert and report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar persons loitering within your Area of Responsibility (AOR). Prompt reporting can prevent potential security threats.

– Engage Neighbours: If you plan to travel, inform your neighbours and ask them to keep an eye on your property. A watchful community can deter criminal activities and enhance security.

-Lock Up: Ensure all doors, windows, and gates are securely locked before leaving your home. Consider using additional security measures like alarms or surveillance cameras.

– Avoid Sharing Travel Plans: Be discreet about your travel plans on social media or with acquaintances to avoid alerting potential thieves.

 

