Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,600 personnel in Edo

The Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gbenga Agun, has deployed 1,600 personnel for special operations during the Christmas festival in the state.

He said the operatives were drawn from the various tactical teams of the command.

The teams, according to him, include the Operations Department, Anti-Vandal, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), Counter Terrorism Unit and Special Female Squad (SFS) amongst others.

According to him, the operatives would provide security to public places such as markets, recreational centres, places of worship and all critical national assets and infrastructures in the state.

“The deployment was to prevent crime and ensure hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state. “As usual, we would be collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure optimal operational success during the yuletide season,” he said.