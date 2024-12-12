Yuletide: IGP deploys officers to curb criminality in hotspots

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, ordered immediate deployment of its officers to strategic locations and identified hotspots across the country.

The police chief specifically directed the personnel to curb traffic and highway robberies and other high-level criminalities that are bound to happen during forthcoming festive season.

The order, which was given through the police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, explained that it was aimed at ensuring the safety and protection of lives and property during the period.

“The IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states.

“This initiative is aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies and other criminal activities during this period of increased mobility, public gatherings, and celebrations,” Adejobi told journalists in Abuja.

He emphasised that while the IG remains committed to “ensuring public safety”, the police had made significant progress in combating criminal activities.

“Security operatives will be positioned to deter crimes through increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons,” he said.

The senior officer, while highlighting recent successes, disclosed that on December 10, 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested four suspected robbers.

The suspects, according to him, include: Akeem Alabi, Adewale Sogbesan, Emmanuel Izeagbe, and Francis Okoko, adding that they confessed to being part of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain area in Lagos State.

Similarly, on December 6, 2024, police operatives in Anambra State arrested a suspected armed robber, Miracle Mwakaloi, in Awka, where a search of his apartment led to the recovery of three AK-47 rifles.

The top cop affirmed that the force would remain “committed to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season”, while assuring Nigerians that the festive period will be celebrated without the threat of crime.

He urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers and encouraged vigilance.

“The IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the police and other law enforcement agencies,” he added.