Yuletide: FRSC deploys entire workforce

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed its entire workforce, including Special Marshals to the highways to ensure hitch free movement as commuters travel from one destination to another across the nation.

This is in the bid to combat traffic gridlock and eliminate road traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities this end of the year.

In a statement signed by Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Corps expressed hope to achieve its targets through effective and efficient distribution of logistics and operational materials nationwide.

The 2024 Operation Zero Tolerance commenced on 15 December 2024 to span through to 15 January 2025.