Yuletide: FERMA begins rehabilitation of 653km road

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has flagged off the rehabilitation of 653 kilometres and patching of 18,850 square meters of road across the country ahead of the festive season.

FERMA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Dr Chukwuemeka Agbasi, flag off the commencement of the work tagged, “Operation connect to your destination” in Kano on Monday.

He said the rehabilitation was to improve the travelling experience of commuters on the roads and reduce traffic congestion during the festive period.

SPONSOR AD

“We do know that during the festive period, there is a lot of traffic from the North to the South or from the South to the North. The essence of this programme is to identify the areas where we have bottlenecks within the corridors before the movements of commuters commence. It is designed to ensure the hitch-free movement of commuters.

“We have set a target. After this programme, it is expected that about 18,850 metres square will be patched, over 12,000 areas of the failed section to be recovered, 2,700 meters square of the overlay will be done and 653 kilometres of the road will be made motorable and more importantly, over 12,000 jobs will be created which will have a huge impact on the unemployed economy.”

He, therefore, reiterated the agency’s vision to ensure that all roads across the country remain motorable and in good condition to serve the teeming population.