Yuletide: Aero slashes airfares to N80,000

Nigeria’s oldest aviation company, Aero Contractors, has slashed its airfares to a minimum of N80,000 for local flights during Yuletide season.

The airline’s managing director, Ado Sanusi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos, on Tuesday, described the cut in the price of airfares as ‘pocket friendly’ saying it was aimed to ease air travellers of the country’s economic crises.

“We have understood the pains Nigerians have been going through all because of the economic hardship. The high prices of tickets and holiday season is nearby, so all Aero Contractor has decided to announce a Christmas to offer pocket-friendly prices.

“These prices are designed to allow Nigerians to all our destinations without paying too much. This is the spirit of Christmas which is the spirit of giving. We believe that as a company, it is time to give to our customers.

“Our prices will start from N80,000 to all our destinations And we intend to make affordable to flying public,” he said.

He assured that the aviation firm’s three aircraft would be sufficient for all its operation, clearing the doubt of inefficiency.

Reflecting on the performance of the firm, he said the firm had recorded about 14 per cent profit margin, attributing it to the efforts by the staff to restore fortunes since it was shut down for eight months in 2021.

He added that the firm had recorded about 33 per cent liability reduction, revealing that the next phase of the firm is to attract investors in an effort to stabilise its operations.

“The progress we have made in Aero contractors, I am happy to announce that Aero contractors has made a profit of about 14 per cent which is a great achievement. We have not declared profit since 2016 and this is a testimony of the hardwork the staff management has done to ensure that the turnaround project is a success.

“So we have successfully stablised the company, we are now in the recovering stage. We believe the next aspect of recovering will be to invite investors to come and invest into the company.

“We have also in the year reduced our liability by about 33 percent, so we are preparing the company for investors to come. This is a great success story for a turnaround company. A company that was closed down in 2021 for about 8 months and now we have it around and is on the trajectory of recovering and we sincerely believe with what we have investors and we get more investment and put in more aircraft,” he said.