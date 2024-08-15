You’ve reduced governance to a huge joke, Ganduje blasts Yusuf 

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has accused Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of reducing governance to a “huge joke”.
He said this while responding to the governor’s claim that the documents used in the alleged corruption trial instituted against him were stolen when hoodlums invaded a Kano high court during the #EndBadGovernance protest.
Daily Trust had reported how the court was looted and vandalised during the violence which broke out amid the protests.
When he made an on-the-spot assessment visit to the court, on Wednesday, the governor was conducted round the facility.
According to the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf described the vandalization as a staged-managed mission in which hired miscreants carted away corruption charges documents of Ganduje who is facing multiple charges before the court.
“It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalize one of the historic public buildings with a mission of averting corruption charges against the Ag. National Chairman of APC and former governor of the state Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family and aides,” Tofa said in a statement.
Daily Trust reports that Kano government had dragged Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat, Umar, his Son, Umar Abdullahi, and five others to the court over 8 charges bothering on misappropriation and diversion of funds during his eight-year tenure as governor.
“This claim is nothing more than a desperate attempt by Governor Yusuf’s administration to divert attention from their culpability in the violence that erupted in the state.
“The insinuation that such critical documents could be carted away during a protest is not only far-fetched but also a clear indication of the state’s growing incompetence in handling both security and legal matters.
“It is a known fact that the day before the beginning of the protest Governor Yusuf was grandstanding and telling people that he would join them if they wished to protest but unfortunately for him the people hired by the state government to execute the protest against the APC government went haywire against their initial plan.”
Ganduje said it had become clear that Yusuf’s government allegedly funded the violent protest that occurred in Kano, calling on the Federal Government to probe the incident.