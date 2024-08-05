‘You’ve not learnt your lesson’, Social Media users knock Bobrisky for dressing like a woman

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was on Monday released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after six months behind bars.

During his arrest, Bobrisky was spotted dressed in masculine attire, but it seems he has reverted to his usual feminine style.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bobrisky could be seen greeting well wishers, mostly women, who had gathered to welcome him.

However, the celebrations were short-lived, as social media users quickly descended on him, expressing disapproval.

Commenting on Instagram, @dmm_wears said: “A woman dancing and happy that a man is playing the role of a woman more than She the Actual woman.”

@joyfreewealth commented, “He’s still going back to that kirikiri. That’s where he belongs.”

@manof_g0d wrote: “Well Bobrisky was stripped and doctors checked bobby to confirm indeed all his male genitalia are intact and he is indeed a male before he was sent to prison. So, all this your womanhood activities kolewerk.”

On Facebook, Chidi Ike said: “He is now an ex-convict, he will never hold any political appointment and even as Community leader.”

Eyo Offiong: “His brain has not reset. He has still not learned his lesson.”

Isuofagha Tuebi: “Take him back to the prison, he is a nuisance and a bad influence to the society.”

Olumuji Olaoluwa Oluseyi: “If they have corrected him, he should be dressing as a man now.Abi no be so?”

 

