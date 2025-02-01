Youths participate in business innovation hackathon in Kano

No fewer than 150 young innovators from across northern Nigeria gathered in Kano for the “Innovate North” Business Development and Innovation Hackathon, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

Speaking at the event, Maryam Lawan Gwadabe, convener of the hackathon and founder of Blue Sapphire Hub, emphasized the importance of mentorship and incubation in developing young talents.

“Many young innovators lack mentors or guidance, and they need support to transform their ideas into sustainable businesses,” she stated.

Gwadabe described the event as a crucial platform for showcasing the creativity and potential of young Nigerians in technology and innovation.

With 30 teams, each consisting of about five members, participants displayed their digital and entrepreneurial skills in a competitive setting.

Representing Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Commissioner for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Yusuf Kofarmata, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to digital innovation and skills development. He announced plans to empower one million people with ICT skills before the end of the administration’s first tenure.

“It is inspiring to see young men and women actively engaging in digital innovation. The Kano State Government is committed to supporting and encouraging them, and His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, is determined to advance the industry within a year,” Kofarmata assured.

He further underscored the economic potential of digital skills, urging youth to use technology productively and seize opportunities in the ICT sector.

“Before the end of this tenure, we aim to equip one million people with digital skills that will enable them to generate income and contribute to the development of Kano and Nigeria at large,” he concluded.