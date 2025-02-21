Youths need to be multiskilled to stay relevant in today’s world — Aminu

Aminu Kyari is a technology and business development consultant, in this interview, the Founder and CEO of LeedGate Group, a company with diverse interests in technology, management consulting, education, innovation and agriculture, says realising he could work in any organisation with IT skills shaped his career path.

Can you take us through your journey into tech?

My journey into tech began during my university days. Initially, I had plans to study Chemical Engineering and even gained admission for a National Diploma in the program at Kaduna Polytechnic. However, my elder brother, who is also my mentor, convinced me to pursue Computer Science instead, arguing that it offered broader career opportunities.

Once I secured admission, I was fortunate to have a group of amazing friends and course mates. Together, we pushed boundaries and initiated projects that challenged us to grow. From there, my love for technology deepened. I realised early on that with IT skills, not only could I work in any organisation, but I could also create opportunities for myself as an entrepreneur. That realisation shaped my career path.

Two things drive me; my desire to solve problems and my passion for creating lasting change. Problem-solving challenges me to expand my thoughts, grow my consciousness, and learn new things. Creating change motivates me to empower others, which led to founding the Arewa Entrepreneurship Frontier Network – convener of Arewa Entrepreneurship Conference. An initiative through which I have been able to empower people and businesses, going beyond just my immediate clients.

Over the years, I’ve provided professional services to multinational and international organizations including USAID, UKAID, Adam Smith International, and DIFID. A significant milestone in my business development career was being among the first three private-sector consultants – from Kaduna – trained and certified as Business Development Service Providers (BDSPs) by SMEDAN and GrowBridge Advisors UK. It was a pioneering certification, and I feel privileged to have been part of it.

I’ve also maintained retainerships with multinational organisations and startups for over a decade – something I take great pride in. Alongside this, I’ve worked on various projects, including infrastructure deployment, developing web and mobile applications, training and mentoring others.

Although I studied Computer Science, my journey has been largely self-taught. I’ve learned more on the job than in the classroom. Every project has been an opportunity to expand my skills, and that’s one of the things I love about technology – it’s all about solving problems, which is something I’m truly passionate about.

How did this lead to the founding of LeedGate?

LeedGate was born in 2016 after I had been a full-time entrepreneur for nine years as the Co-Founder of Bajinta Technologies Limited. At Bajinta, I worked on a wide range of projects, but I noticed a recurring problem. Clients would come to us for technology services, like website development, but lacked basic business essentials like company profiles, CAC registration, logos, and branding materials.

I found myself frequently outsourcing these services or doing them for free. That’s when I thought, “Why not create a company that offers a full range of business support services?” That’s how LeedGate Development Company Limited came to be. Today, we provide technology solutions alongside services like business incorporation, branding, access to finance, training, and capacity building – everything SMEs and startups need to start, scale, and excel.

With the north often seen as the most backward in the country, how have you been able to overcome this stigma to excel?

Yes, we are behind in many fronts but that doesn’t mean we are stagnant or unproductive. In fact, for people like me and in my line of business, that itself is an opportunity; and I can confidently tell you that in the service sector which I operate in, most of the professionals competing here come from other parts of the country. This is a testament of the region’s potentials and opportunities. I see the opportunities and choose to maximize them, knowing that success is achievable anywhere with the right mindset and effort.

I know my worth, and I appreciate the worth of my fellow northerners. That awareness has given me the confidence to remain resilient and push forward. Northern Nigeria has immense potential – vast land, a young and vibrant population, and untapped opportunities.

What inspired you to start the Digital Discovery Bootcamp?

The Bootcamp is one of many initiatives under LeedGate. We first launched it around 2013 in partnership with Kaduna Polytechnic’s ICT Centres. Over time, we’ve partnered with other institutions and eventually hosted the most recent Bootcamp solely at our Innovation Hub.

I’ve always been inspired by the fact that many great tech innovators started young. So, I wanted to introduce children to tech early, hoping they’d develop a passion for it. As the tech landscape evolved, we expanded the program to cover emerging fields like AI and robotics.

What has been the impact of the program?

The impact has been incredible. Watching these young participants explore and switch interests as we introduced them to different tech fields was amazing. From personalizing their computers to designing graphics, coding games, and even building a functioning robot – they achieved so much within the program.

One standout moment was when they built an Arduino robotic car. Seeing their confidence grow through daily presentations and hearing positive feedback from parents at the graduation reaffirmed the value of the program. Beyond the tech skills, the Bootcamp also included Spark Sessions, where seasoned experts mentored and inspired the participants.

What are your plans for the future?

Looking ahead, my goal is simple: to create more services, solutions, and programs that empower people and businesses to achieve more and stay sustainable. For the Bootcamp, we plan to provide continued mentoring, guiding participants as they grow.

We also intend to introduce advanced Bootcamps and other specialized programs to help participants build expertise in their chosen fields. Ultimately, the aim is to nurture future innovators and entrepreneurs while contributing to the growth of the tech ecosystem in Northern Nigeria and beyond.

What is your advice to youth on skill development?

Be consistent and diverse. Whatever your preference or strengths are, find room to acquire and build additional skills. To stay relevant in this ever-evolving world, you must be multi-skilled. Every skill you learn today will open doors tomorrow.