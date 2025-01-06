‘Youths need proper moral guidance’

A senior lecturer at the Department of Agricultural Economics, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State, Dr Saheed Sanusi, has called on parents, religious and political institutions to do more by instilling morals in the youths as leaders of tomorrow.

Dr Sanusi gave the admonition at the 12th Annual Holiday Islamic Course of the Standard Bearers Islamic Organisation which was held in Abuja where he was the guest speaker.

He said parents, religious and political leaders have a big role to play in shaping the future of their wards through proper parenting and upbringing that will impact positively on society at large. He added that Prophet Mohammed (pbuh) remains a model and moral compass for every Muslim to follow.

The guest speaker, therefore, urged the youths and the participants to inculcate good morals in their lives, saying it is the only solution to problems of moral decadence in today’s world, stressing that no one can make headway without morals.

He called for the regulations of social media such as WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook and others and appealed to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to regulate programmes that are being dished out to the public.

“The essence of the lecture is to buttress the fact that the religion of Islam centres on morality. And that is the essence of why Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was raised. Because Almighty Allah said in the Quran chapter 33 verse 21 (Suratul Ahzab); ‘There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day and who remembers Allah often’.

“We told the participants to inculcate good morals in their lives. Youths cannot have headway if they lack morals. We also advised them to shun all forms of vices such as malpractices, watching pornography, drug intake, substance abuse, disrespect to the elders and higher authority. To achieve these, all hands must be on deck.”

The FCT coordinator of the organisation, Idris Jimoh Oduyemi, said the week-long programme is to inculcate in the participants spiritual and moral upliftment with academic support in terms of training.

“We have more than 300 delegates for this edition, male and female from senior secondary school one students to fresh graduates.

“I feel excited about this programme because it is a source of inspiration for me as a youth and as someone who wants to impart to the younger generation. It’s what has been pushing me as a person and if I see a youth that is not doing what is expected of him, I feel remorseful and as if we’re not doing anything.

“This is one of the ways we can come together so that my team and I can be able to bring positive vibes to the society.”