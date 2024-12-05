Youths most vulnerable to fraudulent practices –EFCC

The Kano Zonal Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Shazali, says corruption has been the driving force that make youths vulnerable to fraudulent practices, adding that the dreadful effects of internet fraud is its bandwagon effects on youths.

He noted that any young person tainted with cybercrime faces a grim future, maintaining that “there is no sustainable success in internet fraud.”

Shazali made this known on Thursday while speaking on behalf of the EFCC Chairman, Mr.Ola Olukoyede, at the commemoration of the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day held in Kano.

He said, “I feel greatly delighted to address our youths at this event to commemorate the 2024 International Anti-corruption Day, a yearly gathering that has become an occasion of stock-taking and pragmatic analysis of anti-graft initiatives across the world.

“The scourge of graft limits and vitiates the opportunities of youths for self actualization. Every young person needs an equal opportunity for self expression. But this is impossible in societies where favouritism, nepotism, partisan and other extraneous considerations tilt opportunities in favour of some few privileged people.

“This is not good for the youths and it is for this reason that they need to forge a united front against corruption. The allure of easy money is drawing young people into the vortex of criminality. This explains why our institutions of higher learning learning are struggling to make students stay away from internet fraud.

“Any young person that is tainted with cybercrime faces a grim future. There is no sustainable success in internet fraud.”

He emphasised that youths needed collaborative efforts for progressive innovations, adding that they cannot achieve this in a corrupt environment.