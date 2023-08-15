Youths learn how to reap benefits of cucumber farming in 90 days

As part of events across the country marking the 2023 International Youth Day, a youth serving organisation, Onelife Initiative with support from its partner, Horti…

As part of events across the country marking the 2023 International Youth Day, a youth serving organisation, Onelife Initiative with support from its partner, Horti Nigeria offered opportunities for youths in agribusiness.

With 273 youths and women trained on cucumber production, the commemorative event offered an opportunity to skill up Nigerian youths on profitable agribusiness opportunities.

During the event, the participants were guided on how within 45 – 90 days they can start reaping the yield of their investments in cucumber farming.

The three expert facilitators at the event — Taofiq Ahmed of Feed the West; Mark Oluwafemi of Solakad/ MarkFem Farms; and Ifeoluwa Oyeyemi of Farm Help shared on the basics of farming cucumber profitably, choosing the right agrochemicals and inputs for cucumber production; and management of pests and diseases respectively.

According to Bisi Ilebani, Component Lead of the Horti Nigeria programme, “Horti Nigeria is excited to support youths and women to adopt innovations in vegetable farming across the states of Oyo, Ogun, Kaduna and Kano.

“The programme is aimed at supporting Nigerians in building a sustainable and gender cum youth inclusive horticulture sector that contributes to food and nutrition security in the country.”

This year’s International Youth Day themed — ”Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’ brought together young and aspiring vegetable farming enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to participate in a 5-hour intensive training session onsite at Adis Hotels Prime, New Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State. While 100 participants attended the session in Oyo State, another 173 participants from 9 states attended the online closed WhatsApp version to ensure inclusion.

The Executive Director of Onelife Initiative, the Innovation and Business Support Service Provider (IBSS) for Oyo State on the Horti Nigeria Program, ‘Sola Fagorusi offered that youths are attracted to platforms and activities that provide quick returns on investment hence the choice of cucumber and other short-term vegetables.

Fagorusi explained that “with a sports betting website being the second most visited website in Nigeria, opportunities that are competitive and more sustainable have to be provided for youths, hence the choice of cucumber.”

A major highlight of the onsite event was the Kahoot Quiz Competition where Idowu Kayode, Ajala Temitope and Balogun Kamilat emerging 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively. Premium prizes comprising Knapsack sprayer, high-quality hybrid seeds, cocopeat, seed trays and other essential items crucial for enhancing productivity and ensuring successful harvests were provided by Horti Nigeria.

