Youths driving force for change – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says youths are a driving force in making a difference in the socio-economic development of their societies. He spoke in Abuja Tuesday…

President Muhammadu Buhari says youths are a driving force in making a difference in the socio-economic development of their societies.

He spoke in Abuja Tuesday while declaring open the Commonwealth Youth and Students Summit.

He said his administration had “heavily” invested on youth development by creating formidable platforms through which youths could hone their leadership skills.

Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, said Nigeria as a member of the Commonwealth would continuously create an enabling environment for young people to blossom and reach their potential.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, urged African governments to increase the budget for youth development to about 30 per cent, while sustaining funding of youth-centric policies and programmes.