✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Click Here To View Result Details (Source:INEC)
Crime

Youths attack truck carrying rice to Zaria, steal 29 bags

Operatives of Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 19 suspects who allegedly looted a rice truck on…

    By .

Operatives of Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 19 suspects who allegedly looted a rice truck on Sunday in Kano.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, said in a statement on Monday. that the suspects attacked the truck along Kano-Zaria Road.

He said that the truck with registration number UGG 532 XA was loaded with hundreds of 50kg bags of rice from Alhamsad Rice Mill, located in Sharada, Kano.

Idris-Abdullahi added that the truck was heading to Zaria in Kaduna State when the hoodlums attacked it and looted the bags of rice.

“On receiving the report, operatives of the NSCDC swiftly mobilised personnel to the scene, arrested the suspects and 29 bags of rice were recovered from them.

“The driver of the truck and his assistants were rescued unhurt,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspects would be charged to court after conclusion of investigation. (NAN)

 

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories