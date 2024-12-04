Youth unemployment and innovation

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment rate stood at over 33% in 2023, with youth unemployment accounting for the bulk of the figure. Millions of graduates, despite holding degrees, find themselves trapped in a cycle of joblessness. This situation is worsened by the nation’s rapidly growing population, projected to exceed 400 million by 2050, making job creation an urgent necessity.

The lack of job opportunities has led to widespread frustration among Nigerian youth. For many, dreams of securing formal employment have been replaced by a daily struggle for survival. This disillusionment not only impacts their mental well-being but also poses significant risks to social stability. With limited prospects, some young people are drawn into criminal activities, exacerbating Nigeria’s security challenges.

However, amidst this bleak scenario lies a glimmer of hope: innovation. Across Nigeria, young people are leveraging technology and creativity to carve out new opportunities for themselves and their peers. The country’s tech sector, often referred to as “Silicon Lagoon,” has emerged as a beacon of hope. Cities like Lagos are now hubs for startups, particularly in fintech, e-commerce, and agritech.

Despite these successes, the potential for innovation remains largely untapped. Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem faces significant barriers, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to capital, and a lack of government support. Many promising ideas never reach fruition because aspiring entrepreneurs lack the resources to scale their projects.

Education also plays a critical role in addressing youth unemployment and fostering innovation. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s education system is often criticised for being outdated and disconnected from the realities of the job market. There is a pressing need to revamp the curriculum, emphasising skills like coding, data analysis, and entrepreneurship. Partnerships between educational institutions and industries could also help bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

The government and private sector must step up to address these challenges. Policymakers should focus on creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, which includes reducing bureaucratic red tape and improving access to funding. Programs that promote entrepreneurship, such as grants and incubation hubs, can help young innovators bring their ideas to life.

Private companies also have a role to play. By investing in skill development programmes, businesses can equip young people with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive global market. Initiatives like paid internships and mentorship schemes could provide invaluable experience and guidance to Nigeria’s youth.

In addition, the Nigerian diaspora could be a powerful force for change. Many Nigerians living abroad have achieved remarkable success in fields like technology, medicine, and engineering. By fostering connections between the diaspora and local communities, Nigeria can harness their expertise and networks to drive innovation and create job opportunities.

The dual challenge of youth unemployment and innovation is not insurmountable. With the right policies, investments, and collaborations, Nigeria can transform its youthful population into a powerful engine for growth and development. By nurturing the creativity and resilience of its young people, the country can not only address its unemployment crisis but also position itself as a global leader in innovation.

Nigeria’s youth, often referred to as its greatest asset, are eager to contribute to the nation’s progress. What they need is a supportive environment that enables them to turn their potential into tangible outcomes. The stakes are high, but the rewards for getting it right are even greater. The future of Nigeria depends on the choices made today to empower its young generation.

Muhammad Sani a 300L Student of Mass Communication Department, Borno State University, Maiduguri