Youth minister pledges support for Peace Corps bill

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has reiterated his commitment to advocating for the swift passage and approval of the Peace Corps Bill.

Comrade Olawande stated this during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), led by its National Commandant, Dr Dickson Akoh.

The discussions centred on the potential impact of the Peace Corps initiative on youth empowerment and national development.

The minister stressed the importance of such initiatives in bridging cultural divides, fostering mutual understanding, and providing young people with opportunities to contribute meaningfully to national progress.

He stated, “The government is making significant strides toward creating a brighter and more unified future for all. This important legislation aims to enhance international cooperation and promote community development by enabling young volunteers to engage in meaningful service both locally and globally.”

Dr Dickson Akoh emphasised the critical role of the Ministry of Youth Development in shaping the nation’s future.

He stated that when young Nigerians are adequately empowered, communities thrive, economies grow, and societies progress.