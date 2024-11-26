Youth group seeks transparency in N/West commission appointments

The Youth Alliance for Sustainable Development (YASD), comprising youth organisations from the seven North West states, has urged the federal government to ensure fairness and transparency in the selection of the management team for the North West Development Commission.

In a statement on Monday, the group’s spokesman, Mr. Ahmed Sambo, expressed concerns over perceived imbalances in the composition of the commission’s board and management.

He alleged that Jigawa and Kano States were disproportionately favoured in key appointments, undermining the principles of equity and inclusiveness.

“A critical examination of the commission’s composition reveals non-adherence to due diligence.

“Board chairman, Amb. Haruna Ginsau, Kano State; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Ma’aji, Jigawa; Alhaji Yahaya Namahe, member, Sokoto State; and Malam Aminu Sulaiman, member, Kebbi.

“Others are Tijjani Kaura, member, Zamfara; Abdulkadir Usman, member, Kaduna State; Muhammad Wudil, member, Kano State; Shamsu Sule, member, Katsina State; and Nasidi Ali, member, Jigawa.”

Sambo pointed out that Kano and Jigawa each secured two prominent roles in addition to representation on the board, leaving the other five states with just one slot each.

He argued that such lopsided appointments could undermine the commission’s objectives and compromise its ability to address the shared challenges of the geopolitical zone.

He said the commission was established to address critical issues such as reintegration and resettlement of displaced persons, restoration of economic activities disrupted by insurgency, and improvement of infrastructure across the region.

“Skewed appointments jeopardize these objectives and risk derailing the commission’s mission due to personal or sectional interests,” Sambo warned.

He called on the federal government to ensure that all states in the North were equitably represented to foster unity and achieve the commission’s developmental goals.