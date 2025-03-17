Youth empowerment: Jigawa sponsors 500 for AI, emerging tech courses

The Jigawa State government, in collaboration with the World Bank, has sponsored over 500 students to study Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, business intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics and software engineering as part of efforts to equip them with digital skills for self-reliance.

Governor Malam Umar Namadi announced this initiative at the induction ceremony and presentation of admission letters to beneficiaries of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Programme.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and economic growth through digital innovation and skill acquisition.

SPONSOR AD

“Today, we are graduating 240 students who have been trained to improve their nano businesses for sustainable growth. These students have learned essential business strategies to ensure long-term success,” the governor stated.

“Also, we are handing over admission letters to 550 students who have gained admission through the Employment and Empowerment Agency, in partnership with the World Bank, Arms of Ideas, and the Jigawa State government,” he added.

Under the programme, the Jigawa State government and the World Bank have jointly invested over N100 million to ensure access to quality education and skill development.

“This funding is a joint effort. The World Bank contributed N85 million while the Jigawa State government provided N50 million and the full amount has already been paid,” the governor said.