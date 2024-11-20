✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Youth Development: Uba Sani Advocates For A Marshal Plan

    By .

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has advocated that past and present northern leaders should fashion out a Marshal Plan for youth development in the north.

The Governor gave the suggestion on Wednesday as a panellist at the Stakeholders’ Roundtable On Northern Nigeria Youth Development, which was organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

According to him, the Marshal Plan must involve all stakeholders, adding that ‘’all Northerners who held political positions from 1999 to date (from the Federal to State Levels) must be involved in this Northern Rescue Mission.’’

The Governor of Kaduna State added that ‘’apart from the political class, the business class, traditional …

