Youth conference must hold

During his State of the Nation address in commemoration of Nigeria’s 64 anniversary, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu proposed a 30-day youth conference to be held in the first quarter of the year 2025.

Many people commended the president for the initiative. However, many hold contrary views. They have already expressed misgivings about the confab. They called it many names.

But in a country where 60 per cent of the population are youth, median age 18.5, the youth conference will go a long way in providing better channels for them to express themselves.

The National Youth Conference is very important at this point in time. It is not a “jamboree” as some cynics try to portray it. It will create opportunities for networking among diverse youth groups; strengthen national unity and integration and reinforce the spirit of democracy and democratization in our country.

Alas, in spite of its significance, the Ministry of Youth Development has failed to make budgetary allocation for the conference in the 2025 budget. I see this as an act of sabotage from the ministry. It is a bad sign from the minister despite the priority President Tinubu attaches to the conference.

I hope the minister will not derail this conference

Comrade Bishir Dauda Sabuwar Unguwa Katsina