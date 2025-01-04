Youths block highway over killing of farmers in Kogi community

Youths of Odo Ape community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government in Kogi State on Saturday blocked the Lokoja-Kabba federal highway, following the killing of two farmers by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the area.

It was learnt that the protesting youths blocked the highway that passes through their community at 8am, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill for hours.

“It took the intervention of security operatives, vigilante and spirited individuals to clear the barricade on the highway and bring the chaotic situation under control,” said a motorist who claimed to have run into the irate youth in the morning.

According to the locals, the gruesome murder of the two farmers on their farms on Friday is too much a burden to bear in the community.

A victim, identified as Mr Black was said to be moving his farm produce to the market, in preparation for Saturday market at Odo-Ape when the gunmen shot him deadly for allegedly refusing to stop when ordered.

Also, the hoodlums reportedly opened fire on Sunday Aiyedero who was said to be in a nearby farm within the vicinity where Black was murdered, killing him instantly.

The killing of the two farmers was coming barely one month after gunmen attacked same community and kidnapped the newly elected ward councillor.

Some of the residents described the security situation in Odo-Ape and its environs as worrisome, calling on the federal and state governments, including security agencies to intervene in the worsening security situation in the area.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Kabba-Bunu local government, Barrister Zacchaeus Dare, urged the people to cooperate with the security operatives by giving them credible intelligence for meaningful intervention that will end the incessant attacks on Odo-Ape community.

“We have deployed military, police, hunters and local vigilantes to restore peace and we assure our people that we would not relent until those criminal elements are kicked out of our environment,” he said.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, said “I will get back to you” when contacted.

However, he had not got back to our reporter as of the time of filing this report.