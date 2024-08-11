You’re responsible for hunger in Bauchi, APC Senator knocks Bala Mohammed

Senator representing Bauchi South, Shehu Umar Buba, has alleged that Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration is responsible for the hardship and hunger in the State. Buba…

Senator representing Bauchi South, Shehu Umar Buba, has alleged that Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration is responsible for the hardship and hunger in the State.

Buba made the allegation when the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagged off its State wide campaign for the forthcoming Local Government Elections.

Responding to the governor’s remarks over the EndBadGovernanace speech of President Bola Tinubu, Buba knocked the governor for playing politics with the protest, adding, “President Ahmed Tinubu is not your political mate. You cannot compare your political strength with Tinubu because I am your political mate as we belong to the same political godfather, former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda.

“Let me remind you that when you contested the 2023 PDP presidential ticket, you only get 19 out of the 20 votes from Bauchi but President Tinubu contested against heavy weight politicians in the APC and won the APC ticket.”

Buba said on the allegations of bad policies of the APC at the Federal level causing hardship, “This is very misleading, totally untrue, fictitious, The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is doing everything possible to make Nigeria better.

“I can tell you that the government has done a lot of things, Bauchi State Government is not even acknowledging or appreciating all the interventions being given by the FG. For example, let me give you the recent intervention, 20 trucks of rice were given to Bauchi state to distribute to the populace in the state, where is the rice?” he asked.

According to him, “Three months ago, about 70 trucks of Guinea corn were given to Bauchi state from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to be distributed to the people. Of recent, 70 trucks of assorted fertilizer were given freely to be distributed to farmers but they ended up selling it at the rate of N50, 000 per bag.

“This hardship in Bauchi state is caused by the Governor Bala Mohammed led PDP administration, it is a one-man government, I am repeating it, it is a government that is highly corrupt, look at even the Ministries, nothing is happening compare to the billions of naira received from federation account. I challenge the governor to prove me wrong on all the allegations.

“You can see that under the PDP government in Bauchi state, nothing is working. This thing is open to everybody and it is obvious to everybody, so, therefore, people of Bauchi State are very much aware, very optimistic, we are going to win this election.”

Commenting on LG election, Buba said, “In the atmosphere of free and fair elections, nothing can stop APC from wining the local government elections in Bauchi state.

“And this will give a signal to what will be happening in 2027 general elections, we are waiting for them and we are out, we are ready and we are prepared for this LG Elections by the grace of God.”

Earlier in his remarks, the State APC acting Chairman, Hon Mohammed Hassan Tilde, said, “We, in the APC are ever ready to checkmate the ruling party in the state”.

The Chairman enjoined APC members, particularly its officials assigned to carry out electoral duties at constituencies and polling stations or units, to guard against the snatching of the party’s hard-earned votes.