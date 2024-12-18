‘You’re all reelected,’ Tinubu tells lawmakers after addressing them as 11th Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday jokingly declared that lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly were “all reelected”.

This happened during the president’s presentation of the 2025 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Tinubu made the declaration after mistakenly referring to the 10th Assembly as the 11th.

SPONSOR AD

He made the joke after he was corrected by some of the legislators, as seen in a now-viral one minute 14 seconds video.

Tinubu arrives N/Assembly to present N47.96trn 2025 budget

Tinubu, Abbas, others greet Buhari at 82

“In fulfilment of one of my constitutional duties and with an unyielding commitment to rebuilding Nigeria towards ensuring that we remain steadfast on a journey to a prosperous future, I hereby present the 2025 budget to the joint session of the 11th National Assembly,” Tinubu stated.

Following this, the legislators reminded the President that they were the 10th National Assembly.

“10th? I wrote 11th, which means you’re all re-elected,” the President responded jokingly.