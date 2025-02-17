You’re a perpetual party defector, APC replies Tambuwal

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at a former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, over his comment on defectors to the party.

Tambuwal, the current senator representing Sokoto South, said at the weekend that those defecting to the ruling APC were doing so for stomach infrastructure purposes.

Tambuwal’s party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and other opposition parties in the country are hit by a gale of defection of members to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

But reacting yesterday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, described Tambuwal as a notorious and vainglorious party defector.

The APC said Tambuwal has only confirmed himself as a stomach-directed politician without a conscience.

Weighing in on Tambuwal’s political journey across parties, the APC said, “Evidently, his comments more aptly characterised his own convoluted record of defections from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007 and back to ANPP and then off to the PDP, and decamping in 2014 to APC and finally crawling back to PDP, ignominiously, in 2018.

“By his assertions, Tambuwal’s itinerant defections were in chase of ‘stomach infrastructure’, purely self-serving and without any conscience. A wandering politician like Tambuwal lacks the moral turpitude to comment on the intentions of politicians who have defected from a crisis-ridden PDP to our great Party.

“Contrary to Tambuwal’s jibe, members of the PDP are joining APC, ostensibly, to identify with President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic reform agenda in the face of growing and undeniable positive indications of a resurgent Nigeria. Many of the defectors have offered this as the raison d’etre for their defection, quite apart from the fact that the PDP is in a state of bedlam, and is now an unrecognizable shadow of its old self.”