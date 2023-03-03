Your victory is well deserved, Oba of Benin congratulates Tinubu

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the February 25 presidential election. The Oba…

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The Oba of Benin in his congratulatory message described the victory as well-deserved.

Her said, “On behalf of myself, the Royal Court of Benin, members of the Royal family and, Benin Traditional Council, I happily congratulate you on a well deserved election as the President-elect of this our great country Nigeria.

“Your victory is victory for all Nigerians with hopes and aspirations for a better Nigeria. Given your antecedents inter alia as one of the foremost nationalist and successes recorded as Governor of Lagos State, I am confident that you will excel in the discharge of your onerous mandate that has now been democratically placed on your shoulders by the people of Nigeria.

“Going by your acceptance speech you have already indicated that you are ready to be a unifier. We join other well-wishers and Nigerians to thank God for a peaceful hitch-free election and wish you a successful tenure.”