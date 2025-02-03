Your time in service over, MURIC tells IGP

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned against tenure extension for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director of MURIC, in a statement on Monday, said the extension could erode efficiency, breed division, and diminish public confidence in the police force.

According to him, the amendment to the Police Act that paved the way for Egbetokun’s tenure extension is a cause for concern.

The amended Section 18(8) of the Act allows the I-G to remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment, rather than retiring at the age of 60.

Akintola noted that the police force had made significant strides in improving security in recent times, with hundreds of kidnap victims rescued and several high-profile crimes solved.

He, however, feared that the tenure extension could undermine this progress and create divisions within the force.

“MURIC’s intervention is significant, given the organisation’s focus on promoting and protecting the fundamental human rights of Nigerian Muslims.

“While the issue of the I-G’s tenure extension may not be directly related to Muslim rights, it has a bearing on the security and welfare of all Nigerians, including Muslims.

“The move has sparked debate, with some arguing that it is necessary to maintain continuity and stability in the police force, while others see it as a violation of the Police Act,” he said.

Akintola advised Egbetokun to bow out now, before the controversy gets messy and his clean record was tarnished.

“Real heroes leave the stage while the ovation is loudest,” he said, suggesting that Egbetokun should take a dignified exit rather than risking his legacy. (NAN)