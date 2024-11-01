Your tenure will be short-lived, PDP tells Kaduna LG Chairmen

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state has told the recently sworn in Local Government Chairmen that their stay in office will be short-lived as they were not elected into office by the people of the state.

The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Maria Dogo, condemned the ‘clandestine’ swearing-in of 23 local government council chairmen in Kaduna State by Governor Uba Sani and described the exercise as a ‘shame as well as an attack on democracy’.

According to the statement, “The PDP is not surprised by this secretive move, as it is clear that these individuals were never elected by the people but imposed by the dictator in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House. We reiterate that no local government council election was held in Kaduna State on October 19, 2024.

SPONSOR AD

“Any exercise, including the issuance of certificates of return, swearing-in, or assumption of office by these impostors, is therefore futile and will not stand the test of time and the law.”

While assuring the people of Kaduna state that it is already in court challenging the validity of the election law passed and hurriedly smuggled into the electoral process, she said, “This supposed law provided the faulty basis for the corrupt, insane, and poorly executed political brigandage by Governor Uba Sani, the APC, and their shameless KADSIECOM Chairperson, Haj. Hajara Mohammed, who declared the APC the winner of the 23 chairmanship and 255 councilorship seats in an election that never took place.

“We promise to pursue this case up to the Supreme Court to ensure justice and protect democracy in Kaduna State. We also advise the conscripted Council Chairmen that their stay in office will be short-lived, and they will be held accountable for any mismanagement of local government funds, especially the monthly federal allocation that they were appointed by the governor to serve as conduit for siphoning.

“The APC’s actions are a call to anarchy and self-help, but we urge the good people of Kaduna State to remain calm and join us in our bid to have these individuals removed from office through the courts and a fresh election organized.”