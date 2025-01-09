Your policies not working, Bauchi gov tells Tinubu

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to listen to the plights of Nigerians, saying: “Your policies are not working and people are suffering.”

Speaking when he received a delegation of Islamic scholars led by Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, Governor Mohammed advised the president to listen to Nigerians and correct his past mistakes.

“I am not insulting anybody and it is not arrogance but as leaders, it is a duty upon us to tell ourselves the truth. We are saying it so that the president can correct his mistake. Nigerians are suffering and we, the governors, are also suffering because of the president’s bad policies.

SPONSOR AD

“Take for instance the Tax reform policy. Of course, no government can survive without revenue; if for instance the sources of its revenue can be blocked, no one can run it.

“I am sure you have heard that we are quarrelling with the president. Yes, it is true we are quarrelling because our people are suffering and the president has refused to listen to us.”

Governor Mohammed told the delegation that he had the intention of meeting Sheikh Jingir on the matter, saying “You are among the few personalities that can approach the president on this issue. You are one of the people that the president listens to.”