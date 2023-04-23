Your foundation could be the problem (II)

Judges 6:25-27, “And it came to pass the same night, that the LORD said unto him, Take thy father’s young bullock, even the second bullock…

Judges 6:25-27, “And it came to pass the same night, that the LORD said unto him, Take thy father’s young bullock, even the second bullock of seven years old, and throw down the altar of Baal that thy father hath, and cut down the grove that is by it: [26] And build an altar unto the LORD thy God upon the top of this rock, in the ordered place, and take the second bullock, and offer a burnt sacrifice with the wood of the grove which thou shalt cut down.

[27] Then Gideon took ten men of his servants, and did as the LORD had said unto him: and so it was, because he feared his father’s household, and the men of the city, that he could not do it by day, that he did it by night.”

Last Sunday we talked about the importance of foundations and we looked at faulty foundations and the damage they cause. The question is how do you rebuild a faulty foundation? The above Scripture is very instructive.

What Do You Do To Rebuild Your Foundation?

Get a word from the Lord. Gideon received a word from the Lord telling him what to do. Ask the Lord for divine guidance as to which areas you need to deal with it. There are things you don’t know are hindering your progress; only God can tell you what they are and what to do about them. Change altars. Demolish the demonic altars of your fathers and raise an altar unto the Lord God Almighty through prayer. Stop subscribing to ancestral altars. Which altar is active in your house? Is it the altar of curses or blessings? Balaam or Abraham?

Jacob came under the influence of the altar of his grandfather and saw God and received revelation of his future. God cut a covenant with him. Which or whose covenant is operating in your life?

Gideon had to destroy his father’s altar and built one unto the Lord. Both could not operate side by side. Satanic altars are supervised by Satan and his demons. Curses flow from there. God supervises all godly altars. Exodus. 20:24. Blessings flow from there. Have you visited altars of native doctors in your village, neighbourhood or anywhere? These altars bring hardship, poverty, sickness, etc. They must be demolished through targeted prayers.

If you are not born again you are controlled by a demonic altar and that needs to be changed. You have to give your life to Christ. “…I will cleanse you from all your impurities and from all your idols. I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws.” Ezekiel 36:25-27

Renew your mind with the Word of God. The Lord Jesus made it clear that building on anything outside of His word amounts to a waste of time. Real freedom comes from knowing the truth. You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free (John 8:32). Truth makes. If you want to be made, search for the truth. Your destiny can only be made, if you are in possession of the truth. You cannot be made by lies. Lies destroyed Adam and his wife. If you lie to yourself for instance and marry an unbeliever, that relationship will collapse with grievous and painful consequences. Commit to the practice the Word of God. Joshua 1:8, “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.”

Build on Jesus. He is the tried and tested stone. He is the foundation laid by God Himself. Anyone built on Him will stand the test of time. Isaiah 28:16.

The Bible tells us how to build on Jesus. Luke 6:47-48 “47Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, AND DOETH THEM, I will shew you to whom he is like: 48He is like a man which built an house, and digged deep, and laid THE FOUNDATION ON A ROCK: and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock.”

Look at what the Lord describes as the foundation on a rock…47Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and DOETH THEM… Faith is acting on what the Lord tells you. Faith is doing the Word of God you hear.

Learn to live by faith. The Lord described living by the word He speaks as a solid foundation.

Go for deliverance. Systematically disconnect from the gods of your ancestors. Our deliverance department can help you do that.

Is deliverance alone the answer to a person’s problem?

No! Deliverance is freeing a person from satanic bondage and limitations so that his efforts and practices can yield the right results. After deliverance, one still has to live right, talk right, pray, work hard and sow seeds for one’s desired harvest.

Live a life of praise. Learn to praise God. Praise breaks your chains if you don’t let your chain break your praise. If I can see God greater than my pain and my chain, then I can praise Him until the chain is broken.

Apostle Paul was in prison bound in chains; when they sang praise, there was an earthquake; God shook the foundations, and the prison doors were flung open. The chains broke! The problem therefore was not the chain or the gates or the doors, it was the foundation!

So, if you want to address a problem, tackle it from the roots.

Everything in your foundation that has held you back breaks right now, in the name of Jesus! I release an earthquake to rock your foundation now! I command prison doors that have held you captive to open now, in the name of Jesus!

Build sound godly relationships. Wise company. Spiritual parents, friends, spouse, mentor, helpers of your destiny, etc. Paul had a praise partner Silas; not a murmuring partner.

I command an earthquake in your foundation to remove anything that has been holding you captive, in the name of Jesus!

I command every prison door and chain holding you to break now, in the name of Jesus!

From today your progress will not be hindered. God will open doors of breakthrough for you!

You will not labour in vain or bring forth for trouble. All your God-given dreams will come to pass. The favour of God will surround you everywhere you go.

Your generation shall be blessed because of you, in Jesus name!!

Bishop Dr Charles Olowojoba is the General Overseer of Dayspring Bible Church Worldwide with HQ in Abuja, Nigeria & President, Dayspring Christian Ministries Int’l.