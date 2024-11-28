Your dismissal is in order, IGP tells police woman threatening to kill self, children

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the dismissal of the former police Inspector, Edith Uduma, was in order after a thorough investigation that revealed her misconduct.

Egbetokun stressed that the dismissal of Uduma was not only justified but necessary, based on thorough investigations that presented irrefutable evidence.

Daily Trust reports that Uduma had threatened to kill herself and her children following her dismissal from the force after she exposed an alleged rape incident involving a colleague.

SPONSOR AD

She accused the state police command of unjustly dismissing her, saying the public had not also heard her side of the story.

Her dismissal came after a viral video that she captured in October showed one Sergeant Abraham, another officer, in a compromising position with a 17-year-old girl at the police station in the South Ibie area of Edo State.

But responding to our correspondent’s enquiry about the incident, the IGP said the dismissed officer failed to follow standard incident report protocol to immediately document the incident.

The top cop, who spoke through the force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said she attempted to conceal evidence of the offender for benefit, participating in extortion and manipulating the justice process for personal gain.

He added, “Everyone culpable in this case has been sanctioned appropriately as there is no intention to impede justice.

“The erring Sergeant has been dismissed and prosecuted and is currently in prison custody as the trial progresses. Inspector Edith Uduma was also dismissed for her role, while her complicit husband has been reduced to the rank of Corporal.

“However, it has come to the attention of the Force that following her dismissal, Mrs Edith has made numerous unfounded claims regarding her innocence and has sought to taint the reputation and integrity of the adjudicating authority, the Inspector-General of Police in person, and the entire Police Force.

“It is imperative to set the record straight and provide clear context regarding her actions and the decision to dismiss her from service. The dismissal of former Police Inspector Edith Uduma was not only justified but necessary, based on thorough investigations that presented irrefutable evidence of her failure to follow standard incident report protocol to immediately document the incident, attempt to conceal an offender for benefit, participation in extortion and manipulating the justice process for personal gain.

“The Force maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, blackmail, and any behaviour that seeks to pervert the cause of justice. The actions of the dismissed officer were in direct violation of the values and standards upheld by the Nigeria Police Force, and other extant laws of Nigeria.”