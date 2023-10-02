Your cries don’t bother me, Wike reacts to video on sacked urban buses’ MD

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said that no sentiment or emotion will be considered in his effort to do the right…

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said that no sentiment or emotion will be considered in his effort to do the right thing in the territory.

Wike stated this in Abuja while reacting to a trending video on social media showing the staff of the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO) crying over the sack of the company’s Managing Director (MD), Mr Najeeb Abdulsalam.

City & Crime reports that Mr Abdulsalam was among the 21 heads of parastatals, agencies and companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA) that were sacked by the minister on Wednesday.

Wike, who assured that he would do the right thing for the interest of residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large, said, “That is why when I watch people on video crying that somebody has been removed and that he had been doing well, but the question is, if you have been doing well, where are the buses?

“No sentiment, no emotion will be considered when we are doing what is right. We will do the right thing for the interest of the people.

“If you like, carry 20 people, put video and cry as much as you want to cry, it will not bother us. What bothers us is the reality on the ground.”

He advised political appointees to always prepare to leave office at any time because someone might come and would want to have a total change.

He said, “You are not a civil servant, where you will say nobody is supposed to retire me because I am not up to the age of retirement.

