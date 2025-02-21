Youngsters set to battle big guns at 2025 ITTF Africa Cup

Promising table tennis players in Africa are set to challenge the established order at the forthcoming ITTF Africa Cup scheduled to start from February 25 to 27 in Tunis.

Their presence at this year’s edition promises to showcase the continent’s rising stars which include Nigeria’s Matthew Kuti and Tunisia’s Wassim Essid.

Both players demonstrated their potential at the 2024 African Championships in Ethiopia, with Kuti making his debut at the event.

Essid, a home favorite and a key player for the Tunisian national team, aims to disrupt the dominance of seasoned stars like Egypt’s Omar Assar and Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna.

Having excelled in the cadet and junior divisions in Africa, Essid is now looking to achieve similar success at the senior level.

Fresh from his international exploits, he will rely on home support to secure a spot at the ITTF World Cup.

Similarly, Kuti has shown consistent performance in Nigeria, winning four national tournaments.

His participation in the 2023 African Games in Ghana has boosted his confidence in major competitions.

Kuti’s impressive performance at the 2023 African Championship, where he defeated several senior players, is an indication that he is ready to make a significant impact in Tunis.

Ahead of the tournament, the President of the Tunisia Table Tennis Federation (TTTF), Lofti Guerfel, expressed confidence in staging and presenting a formidable team.

“As TTTF President, along with my team, we are proud to host top-class competitions. We recognize that such great events bring excitement, inspiration, and moments that can last a lifetime for athletes and fans alike.

“The intensity of the competition and the camaraderie make all the preparation worthwhile.

“Our preparations are ongoing. I hope the participation of our athletes in previous WTT Contenders has provided them with valuable experience in international competitions, helping them improve and achieve better results.

“As a federation, we have put everything in place for our athletes to succeed. We are confident and optimistic about achieving good results that will honor Tunisian table tennis,” he said.