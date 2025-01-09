Young’s buzzer-beater seals win for Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young scored a dramatic buzzer-beater to earn the Atlanta Hawks a thrilling 124-121 win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA.

The game looked set for overtime when Collin Sexton’s three-pointer for the Jazz made it 121-121 with four seconds remaining at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

But Young replied with a stunning effort from the half-court line just before the final buzzer sounded to signal end of play, earning victory for the Hawks.

Young finished with 24 points – including 10 in the fourth quarter – and 20 assists for Atlanta, while Lauri Markkanen matched his season-high 35 points for the Jazz.

In Denver, Jayson Tatum top-scored with 29 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets 118-106.