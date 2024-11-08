Young wrestlers scoop medals at 3rd Gov Diri National Classics

Upcoming wrestlers have continued to shine at the ongoing 3rd edition of Governor Douye Diri wrestling Classics in Yenagoa, as the competition entered day three yesterday with Christian Ogwusoya of Ondo State winning gold in the women’s 53kg, Eswi Ayo of Edo State finishing second while Happiness Soso of Delta claimed bronze.

Also, Adijah Idris of Rivers clinched gold in 55Kg women’s wrestling, Tarilayefa Bekefula came second, Joseph Ozioma of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps finished in third position.

Similarly, Godday Eseimokumoh of Bayelsa in the 97kg secured gold, Edo State Bradford Gbaluimi came second as Ezekiel Appah of Rivers settled for third position. Kuro Agustine of Delta came first Greco-Roman as Ipalibo Somina and Odum Alokariton finished second and third position in the 130kg.

Burutu’s Preye Dike came first in the 52 Kg Greco-Roman, Cross River Usani Bassey settled for second and third position. Ebi Sambo of Bayelsa won in the 97k Greco-Roman while Shadrack Hunu of the Nigeria Police Force finished in third position.

However, Progress Benson of Rivers in the 125kg freestyle came top with Bayelsa Zikenna Amen in second while Maltida Doueridei could only manage third position.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhurdjakpo, said he was pleased with the continuous progress of the National Wrestling Classics.

Earlier in his address of welcome, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), and Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports Development, Dr. Daniel Igali, commended the government for the immense contribution towards the progress of wrestling in the last 12 years.

The national championship is expected to climax on Saturday in Yenagoa.